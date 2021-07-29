Global Future Resources mine shut down after violent protests by Dumasi youth

Youth of Dumasi burnt properties of Global future resources

Activities at the operational and administrative sites at Bogoso-Prestea-based mining company Global Future Resources, formerly Golden Star Resources, have been suspended temporarily.

The suspension comes after violent protests on Tuesday, July 27, by the youth of Dumasi, a community nestling around the mine.



During the reported unprovoked protest, the community members breached the company's security, advanced to the administrative area and destroyed several properties.



Two persons among the marauding youth sustained gunshot wounds but are responding to treatment.



"To protect the life of our employees and properties, Management is sorry to announce that all operational and administrative sites of the Bogoso Prestea Mine have and remain closed temporarily until the security situation improves," a statement by the General Manager, Ahmed Salim Adam, said.

The measure, the statement said, is to enable management, together with regulatory bodies assess the damage to the site and ensure that the working environment is safe and secure to continue operations.



It advised employees to adhere to security protocols, including staying at home, avoiding the Dumasi township, and not using the Bogoso-Dumasi road.



The company affirmed its determination not to let the destructive actions of a minority interfere with its avowed and uncontestable commitment to developing a trusting relationship with the wider community.



"yesterday evening, we sent a letter to the leadership of Dumasi community outlining our willingness to commit to open dialogue and delivery social investments projects."