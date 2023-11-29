Global recognition: Dr. Andrew Asamoah bestowed with Honorary Professor by Academic Union of Oxford (UK)

Dr. Andrew Asamoah [2nd from left] with some officials

Source: A&C Development Company Ltd

Dr. Andrew Kwabena Asamoah, the Founder and Executive Chairman of A&C Development Co. Ltd. has been awarded an Honorary Professorship by the Academic Union of Oxford, United Kingdom.

“Fruitful professional and social activities have brought your fame not only at home but also internationally, and the Academic Union of Oxford (the United Kingdom) recognizes you as one of the key figures in the development of the regional economy and nominates you for the prestigious title Honorary Professor of the Academic Union of Oxford,” said the institution.



A post on LinkedIn by his enterprise announcing the news said the development was “a testament to his remarkable contributions to promoting social and intellectual progress of modern society, integration and empowerment in the fields of science, culture, business, economy, development and innovative processes throughout the world.”



“This recognition is not only a testament to his exceptional achievements but also an acknowledgment of his dedication to the betterment of society,” the post accompanied by photographs from the occasion further stated.



Aside from being an entrepreneur, Dr. Asamoah is a Barrister-at-law and a former Director of the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. Beyond his legal and leadership roles, He holds post-graduate qualifications in Public Administration, Human Resources Development, Public Relations, and Journalism.



His intellectual contributions extend to a diverse range of subjects, evident in extensive publications and reviews covering management, administrative, and legal issues.

Engaged with various professional communities, the business mogul is a member of esteemed associations such as the Ghana and Nigeria Bar Associations, the American Society of International Law, the British Institute of Comparative Law, and more.



Notably, his recognition as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts of the United Kingdom speaks to his significant contributions to the field. In 2021, he was also awarded a doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) in Business Administration for Leadership and Innovation by the Swiss School of Business and Management, Geneva, Switzerland.







Brief profile



Mr. Asamoah returned to Ghana in 2002. On his arrival, he conceived and built the first shopping mall in Ghana, known as the A&C Mall. Since then, A&C Development Co. Ltd. has become a fast-growing real estate and construction company building and managing properties in many parts of the capital city. Its flagship is the A&C Mall.

He had 30 years of fruitful career with the World Health Organization. He rose through the ranks into various important positions, including Chief of Personnel, Director of Career Development and Global Security Coordinator, Director of Administration and Finance and Special Adviser to the WHO Director-General on Constitutional Matters.



Since returning to Ghana, he has served and continues to serve on several national and international bodies as well as non-profit organizations and he has been the recipient of numerous international and national prestigious awards.



He has been married to his dear wife and soulmate of over 50 years and have four (4) children.