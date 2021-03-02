Glovo lauches its multi-category delivery service in Ghana

Glovo delivery expands to Ghana

Source: Glovo Ghana

Glovo, one of the world’s leading multi-category delivery players, has launched its operations in Ghana. The multi-category delivery start-up entered Africa in 2018 and is currently present in four countries on the continent. The expansion into Ghana will make it the second market in West Africa and the fifth African country where the firm has established operations.

The on-demand platform aims to make the lives of Ghanaians easier by providing access to convenient delivery services. From today, Glovo’s users will be able to receive deliveries anywhere in Accra from local restaurants, stores and businesses in the city.



Through the Glovo app, users can simply log on and order food, groceries and drinks, or they can send a courier to pick up what they need. The app also has a special feature known as the "anything" category, which allows consumers to order whatever they want from restaurants, grocery chains, pharmacies and retail stores.



Pearlyn Budu, General Manager for Glovo Ghana, said: “We are excited about launching in Ghana. We are bringing a brand new service to Accra, which will make convenience a few clicks away. At this time, when it is essential for us to stay at home where necessary, our service will be a great way to get all the things you need, without leaving your home or office. We are confident that Ghanaians will love Glovo.



“This service will be a huge asset to business owners. In a city like Accra where traffic is a huge challenge, we have brought convenience and affordability to all residents. There is also a large segment of the population using apps to move around or order goods for delivery. Glovo provides a new opportunity to introduce a fresh new service with low prices and amazing user experience”.

Founded in 2015, the Spanish company is seeking to bring affordability, convenience and comfort to the world, with operations in over 20 countries and over 140 cities.









Source: Glovo Ghana