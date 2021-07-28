Go back for a 15% salary increment or declare industrial strike – Coalition to TUC leaders

Logo of Trade Union Congress

The Coalition against the Leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Organise Labour Unions have asked the leadership of TUC and Organised Labour to go back to the renegotiation table and bargain for a 15 per cent salary increment for public service workers other than the current 4 per cent they accepted.

According to the Coalition, this has never happened in the history of Ghana and it is a clear indication that the union leadership is only after their parochial interest and not that of their members.



Addressing the media on Tuesday, July 27,2021, the Executive Secretary of the Coalition, Mr. Azubila Salam Emmanuel said they are not relenting on their fight to get fair treatment from their leadership.

He noted that the group who over the last week have attained a 13,000 membership will not allow the current leadership to continue to steer affairs of the union if they cannot speak their language and seek their interest.



Mr. Azubila added that the coalition will only accept a 15 per cent increment after their Leadership have gone to meet with the tripartite committee again or they should declare an industrial strike to exonerate themselves as leaders who have the interest of their members at heart.