Goat sellers in Bolgatanga decry deplorable state of their market

The poor state of the Bolgatanga Goat market

Correspondence from Upper East

Goat sellers in Bolgatanga, in the Upper East Region, have bemoaned the deplorable state of their market.



According to them, the poor state of the market discourages potential customers whenever they visit the place.



The goat sellers added that the area, which is a low land area, should primarily be filled with gravels to minimize the effects of any rain.



The chief of the Bolgatanga goat market, Mr Akolbire Adongo, disclosed this in an interview with GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure.



He lamented that since he started selling goats with his late father about 50 years ago, they have never had a permanent place as a goat market.

"I started following my father to the market to buy goats about fifty years ago. We have never had a permanent place that we call a goat market. When we move to a place, they sack us and we move to another," he said.



Mr. Akolbire David complained that anytime it rained, the place became waterlogged, making it inconvenient for business.



"Anytime people come to buy our animals and they see the way the place is, they go back. They go to other places to buy because they can't step in here. We are losing a lot.



"When it rains, this place looks like a river; all our clothes get soaked and we have to go for refuge under these few sheds," he lamented.



He indicated that they met with the leadership of the District Assembly for a discussion on that, but they are yet to get any response to that effect.

According to him, even though they pay a monthly rent of GHC500, they are forced to pay tolls every market day, yet, the place was not comfortable.



"They have not provided us with a goat market. We are renting this place and still pay tolls on market day. We feel cheated because we pay tolls and yet, the place is not nice. They don't sweep the place. We pay tolls and still have to hire children and pay them to sweep. We are suffering we don't have the power to say that we will not pay," he indicated.



He told GhanaWeb that an appeal has been made to the District Assembly to get them a permanent place to settle for their business.