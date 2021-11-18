Goil train drivers towards achieving zero road accidents

The beneficiaries of the training exercise expressed their commitment to applying the training

Source: Eye On Port

Ghana’s leading oil marketing company, GOIL is assiduously working towards achieving zero tolerance for road accidents.

GOIL has developed a haulage management plan constituting several strategies to reach that goal.



One of such strategies recently embarked on by the company is the organization of a comprehensive defensive training program for more than 600 drivers of its Bulk Road Vehicles (BEVs).



The drivers underwent courses in Factors and Causes of Road Crashes, Vehicular Fire Protection, Stress and Fatigue Management, Vehicle Maintenance, and the Hazards of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.

The Operations Manager of GOIL, Ing. Dennis Amui indicated that the training is primarily geared towards inculcating a positive driving culture among drivers of GOIL vehicles.



The Distribution Manager of GOIL, William Mensah also explained that upgrading the skills of its drivers is in line with the company’s commitment to the environment, health, and occupational safety.



The beneficiaries of the training exercise expressed their commitment to applying the training to avoid accidents.