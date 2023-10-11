Gold Coast Fund Management customers sleep at Ministry of Finance over locked-up cash

The customers say they want to send a strong signal to the government over their funds

Customers of the now-defunct Gold Coast Fund Management Company spent the night of October 10, 2023 at the entrance of the finance ministry as they demand the release of their locked-up funds.

They have been seeking the disbursement of GH¢8.6 billion, a sum approved by Parliament for the settlement of their claims. Frustrated by the delay in receiving their funds, they staged a protest at the ministry on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.



The customers from various parts of the country came together with a determination to picket at the ministry for a continuous 48-hour protest to emphasize their demands. However, their efforts did not attract the necessary attention from the ministry.



Charles Nyame, the group's convener, explained that the decision to spend the night at the ministry was a deliberate move aimed at sending a strong signal to the government, urging them to fulfill their financial obligations.







