Gold Fields H1 2022 results show strong operational performance and cash generation

Thu, 25 Aug 2022 Source: Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited had a strong H1 2022, with production increasing by 9% year-on-year and all-in costs rising only 6% year-on-year, according to a statement by the company.

The gold mining company, which operates in Ghana, Australia, South Africa, Chile, and Peru, released its half-year results on Thursday, showing strong operational performance and cash generation despite “elevated mining cost inflation driven by rising commodity and fuel prices”.

“As a result of the increased production combined with a 3% higher gold price, the company increased its normalized earnings by 16% YoY and generated a strong free cash flow of US$293m. This enabled us to declare an interim dividend of 300 SA cents per share and further reduce our net debt by almost US$120m from the end of FY 2021,” said Chris Griffith, Gold Fields CEO.

The company’s announcement in May to acquire Canadian mining company, Yamana, was a key focus during the first half of 2022.

“We maintain the view that the acquisition of Yamana represents the best option to accelerate Gold Fields’ growth strategy and deliver long-term shareholder value,” added Mr. Griffith.

Source: Gold Fields
