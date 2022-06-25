0
Business

Gold tops overall value of exports for April 2022 – BoG

Gold Barsa12121 Gold exports rake in $1.87 billion in April 2022

Sat, 25 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana records trade surplus of $1.33bn, GIPC

Gold exports amount to $1.87billion in first quarter, BoG

Crude oil exports amount to $1.85billion in Q1, BoG

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has noted that the increase in the prices of crude oil and improved gold production this year has resulted in a trade surplus of $1.33bn as of April 2022.

This means that Ghana’s total value of exports exceeded imports for the first quarter of the year.

The Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) Summary of Economic & Financial Data, the trade surplus of $1.33billion in the first four months of 2022, was higher than the $1.107billion achieved in the entire year of 2021.

The improvement in the trade balance is attributed to an increase in the price of crude oil on the global market, as well as an increase in the country’s gold output.

According to the Bank of Ghana data, gold-topped the overall value of exports in April 2022, registering $1.87billion, followed by oil which recorded $1.85billion.

The excellent performance of crude oil exports in 2022 is however attributed to the price of the commodity on the World market.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
