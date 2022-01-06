Golden Star Resources to delist from three stock exchanges

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) is a trading plaform for listed companies

Mining firm to delist from GSE

Chinese firm to become primary miner in Ghana



Golden Star owns 90% of the Wassa Mine in the Western Region



A mining firm with operations in Ghana, Golden Star Resources is set to delist from three stock exchanges in the coming weeks.



According to a statement issued by the firm, the move will take place on the Ghana Stock Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange following a successful endorsement of the takeover by Chinese firm, Chigfeng Jilong Gold Mining Company Limited.



Prior to the deal, Golden Star Resources in November 2020 received a stock value offer of US$470 million to be acquired by Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Limited.

While the delisting from the stock exchanges is yet to take place, the successful endorsement will make Chifeng a primary Chinese mining firm to launch operations in Ghana.



Meanwhile, Golden Star Resources controls 90 percent of the Wassa Mine located in the Western Region.



Read the full statement below:



