Goldkey Properties welcomes Ernst & Young to its mixed-use development Cantonments City

Source: Goldkeys Properties

Goldkey Properties welcomes global accounting and business consulting firm, Ernst & Young Advisory Services Limited (EY) to the iconically designed Cannon House, within the Cantonments City enclave.

Cantonments City is a mixed-use development in the heart of Accra, which comprises grade ‘A’ buildings with space for offices, medical facilities, shops, restaurants and cafes, as well as apartments, a retail mall, a green park for leisure and a multi-storey car park.



Cannon house has business-friendly facilities and amenities designed to improve operations and productivity.

Goldkey Properties is delighted to welcome Ernst & Young Advisory Services Limited to Cannon House and to Cantonments city.