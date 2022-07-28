Government, BoG must act decisively to drive down soaring inflation – IEA

Dr. John Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA)

Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs, Dr. John Kwakye has called on government to collaborate with the Bank of Ghana to address the rising cost of living in the country.

According to him, the two bodies must ensure the factors contributing to high inflation figures are critically looked at to tackle the issue.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, Dr. John Kwakye said government and the central bank must adopt strategic and innovative measures to drive down inflation figures.



“Inflation, I don’t know whether the figure quoted in the finance minister’s statement is correct, because he is talking like we expect inflation to remain at 28.5 percent by the close of the year. June was 29.8 percent.



“So, are we saying that we will not be able to bring inflation down in the next six months, and we have to cope with this level of inflation for the rest of the year, I don’t know,” Dr. Kwakye is quoted to have said.

He further called for a concerted effort aimed at driving down the high inflation figures which is nearing 30 percent.



“What are we doing about fuel prices and the inflation rate? There should be a concerted effort to address these issues and I did not see that in the review and what efforts are being made with the Bank of Ghana to bring the cost of living down?” he quizzed.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) recently announced the country’s inflation reached 29.8 percent in June 2022, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the 27.6% recorded in May 2022.



MA/FNOQ