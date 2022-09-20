Government, IMF colluding to paint false narrative of true economic situation – Adongo alleges

Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo

Deputy Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Isaac Adongo, has accused the International Monetary Fund of failing to reflect Ghana’s true fiscal situation in its assessment.

Managing Director of the Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, recently attributed Ghana’s current economic conditions to external shocks emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



According to her, these two factors have significantly impacted other economies hence Ghana’s economic challenges cannot be blamed on bad policies implemented by the Ghanaian government.



But Isaac Adongo reacting to the development indicated that the Bretton Woods institution gave a wrong signal when it attributed the economic situation to these two external factors.



“The IMF is managing the situation so that they do not create fear and panic that will further exacerbate the issue. It is very clear that, the Ghanaian economy was already suffering internal and external vulnerability before COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war," he said in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.



The Bolgatanga Central lawmaker further accused the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration of colluding with the IMF to paint a false narrative of Ghana’s true economic situation.

“It is dishonesty for people who have profited from propaganda; people who have come to power on the back of the deception of the Ghanaian people that going to IMF defines incompetence, to now be turning around to say that we should not have that debate. Didn’t Dr. Bawumia describe John Mahama with unprintable words for taking Ghana to the IMF?.”



“I want to say that the NPP should bow its head in shame for bringing us here. They want to now use PR and connive with the IMF to double speak. The truth is that, they have mismanaged the economy because the IMF has a dossier from 2019 that the country was heading in the wrong direction”, he stressed.



Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana and the International Monetary Fund are expected to commence official negotiations for an economic support programme for the country starting on September 26, 2022.



Ghana is said to be targeting an amount of $3 billion over three years from the Fund once an agreement on a programme is reached. The new amount requested as a loan was double the government’s initial target of $1.5 billion.



MA/FNOQ

