Government appoints Sole Inquirer to investigate Bulgarian Embassy land impasse

Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor (R) and Justice Kwasi Anto Ofori Atta (L), Sole Inquirer

Government intervenes in Bulgarian Embassy land impasse

Kwasi Anto Ofori-Atta appointed Sole Inquirer to investigate demolition exercise



Government has no hand in demolishing exercise – Lands Minister



Government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has on March 18, 2022, appointed a Sole Inquirer to investigate the circumstances surrounding the true ownership of some parcel of land in dispute between the Bulgarian Embassy and a private developer.



The Sole Inquirer is in the person of Justice Kwasi Anto Ofori Atta who is a retired Justice of the High Court and former Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Lands Commission.



In a brief background to this move, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, said the attention of the ministry was drawn to media reports about the demolition of the Bulgarian Embassy by some private individuals, which received immediate action when a team led by the Deputy Minister in charge of Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio, halted all activities on the land until further notice.

The Minister firmly stated government has no hand in the said demolition exercise, stressing that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has previously served as the Minister for Foreign Affairs would be the last person to authorize any act that affects diplomatic relations or the country's obligations under international law.



“Government has no hand in the alleged demolition exercise. It has become necessary to commission a full investigation into the circumstances leading to the alleged demolition and the development of the property by a private development to enable me as the minister responsible for lands to take the appropriate consequential actions.”



“Ghana and Bulgaria have a long-standing relationship that we will not allow this issue to mar… Government [of Ghana] is committed to maintaining the cordial relations it keeps with all diplomatic missions in Ghana,” he added.



Abu Jinapor however said, to enable him in the capacity as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources take the necessary consequential actions, there is the need to commission a full investigation into the circumstances leading to the alleged demolition and the development of the property.



He said the terms of reference for the Sole Inquirer are to;

1. Undertake a full and impartial inquiry into the alleged encroachment and/or demolishing of property on the land being used as the Bulgarian Embassy,



2. Make appropriate recommendations relating to the land being used as the Bulgarian Embassy



3. Inquire into the nature of interest in any land held or occupied by Diplomatic Missions in Ghana



4. Inquire into any matter relating to land in which Diplomatic Missions in Ghana have an interest whatsoever



5. Make recommendations to Government.

Due to the urgency of the issue relating to the Bulgarian Embassy, the Minister gave the Sole Inquirer an ultimatum of seven (7) days to present a Report on his Terms of Reference (1) and (2) above, and a period of one (1) month to present a full Report on Terms of Reference (3) to (5).



In addition, the lands minister declared government’s commitment to maintain cordial relations with all diplomatic Missions and will by no means allow this issue to mar the long-standing relationship that exists between Ghana and Bulgaria.



He noted that with the expertise and experience of the Sole Inquirer, he [Samuel Abu Jinapor] is absolutely confident that the Sole Inquirer [Kwasi Ofori Atta] will provide the Ministry with the full facts and directions to enable him act decisively and comprehensively.



Justice Retired Kwasi Ofori-Atta



The Sole Inquirer Justice Retired Kwasi Ofori-Atta in his brief remarks to the appointment expressed gratitude to Government and the Minister for the confidence reposed in him.

He assured the Minister that he will do all in his capacity as the Inquirer to fully investigate the matter as per his Terms of Reference.



“I wish to assure you and the whole of Ghana to do my very best to put this matter to rest. Thank you for the opportunity,” he said.