Government bans exportation of maize, soybeans to Niger, US, 6 other countries

No more issuance of new phytosanitary certificates, Government

8 countries to be affected by ban of maize, soybean export



Food shortage may hit Ghana in 2023, look for long term solutions, GAWU President to govt



Government has restricted the exportation of two essential commodities in the poultry sub-sector; maize, and soybeans to 8 countries.



The 8 countries to be affected by this directive include Niger, Sierra Leone, Republic of Congo, United Kingdom, Qatar, United States, Italy and Canada.



According to a Daily Graphic report sighted by GhanaWeb, the move by government forms part of measures to ensure there's an increase in local poultry and livestock production, as well as, enhance food security in the country.

The report further indicated that no phytosanitary certificates would be issued for the export of both commodities; maize, soybeans by the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate.



"This follows a directive from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI) to restrict their export to ensure the availability of the produce, whose production is subsidised. A highly placed source at the PPRSD told the Daily Graphic last Friday that the directive from MoTI meant that the directorate could no longer issue new certificates," Daily Graphic quoted a source to have said.



Reacting to the ban on export of maize and soybean, the General Secretary of the General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Edward Kareweh, said this move was only a short term measure to address future food crisis.



He stated that, “It is also a vindication of our point that given the challenges in the sector last year, including shortages and the smuggling of fertiliser, coupled with rains that destroyed most of the crops, our agricultural productivity will suffer.”



“For us, we see the export restriction on the selected commodities as a short-term measure to ensure that between May and June, we have enough quantities for the market, but that does not prepare us towards 2023," Edward Kareweh added.