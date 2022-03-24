Government bans purchase of imported vehicles for public sector with immediate effect

File photo

With immediate effect, government has imposed a complete moratorium on the purchase of imported vehicles for the rest of the year, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has said.

He said this will affect all new orders, especially 4-wheel drives.



“With immediate effect, government has imposed a complete moratorium on the purchase of imported vehicles for the rest of the year. This will affect all new orders, especially 4-wheel drives. We will ensure that the overall effect is to reduce total vehicle purchases by the public sector by at least 50 percent for the period,” he said at a press conference on Thursday, March 24 while announcing measures introduced to deal with the economic challenges.



“Again, with immediate effect government has imposed a moratorium on all foreign travels, except pre-approved critical/statutory travels; Government will conclude on-going measures to eliminate “ghost” workers from the Government payroll by end December 2022."

“Discretionary spending is to be further cut by an additional 10%. The Ministry of Finance is currently meeting with MDAs to review their spending plans for the rest of the three (3) quarters to achieve the discretionary expenditure cuts; ii. these times call for very efficient use of energy resources," he added.



“In line with this, there will be a 50% cut in fuel coupon allocations for all political appointees and Heads of government institutions, including SOEs, effective 1st April 2022,” the finance minister stated.