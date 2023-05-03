Government can pay us from T-bills – Pensioners threaten to picket Finance ministry again

Dr. Adu Anane Antwi is the lead convener of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum

The Pensioner Bondholders Forum has issued a new threat to the government for its failure to pay coupons and principals.

According to the lead convener of the forum, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi, the government can use treasury bills to pay their coupons and principals.



He added that pensioners need their monies for upkeep and drugs.



Their concerns have come up after the government failed to honour its agreement to pay bondholders after they were exempted from the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.



“The government can take money from the treasury bills market to pay us. That will increase the debt of the government but want our money. The government is the issuer. The issuer of the bond must pay us,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



Dr. Anane Antwi added that if the government does not pay their investment by May 8, 2023, they will resume picketing at the Finance Ministry.



“We are pensioners. We need this money for important things such as drugs and upkeep. After serving the nation you don’t expect pensioners to go through this ordeal for their own money,” he lamented.

“We have notified the police that we will picket the Ministry of Finance again from next week Monday if we do not get our coupon and principal payments before then,” he said.



