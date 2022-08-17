Government challenged to make Ghana a jewellery hub of Africa

Jewellery pieces | File photo

Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa, Prof. Richard Amankwah, has charged players in the jewellery industry to liaise with stakeholders in Education to whip up student’s interest in jewellery making.

He said this will bring on board more innovative ideas for the production of branded and durable jewelries for the local and international market.



Prof. Amankwah, said this at the launch of Gold Statement slated for 24th to 26th November in Accra.



He asked government to streamline mining activities to feed the local industry alongside deliberate policies to position Ghana as Africa’s Jewellery hub.



President of the Jewellers Association of Ghana, Jonathan Ababio stressed the need for a jewellery village and charged all agencies to help Ghana derive maximum returns from gold.

He touched on some unfair treatment meted out to jewellers when exporting their finished products which is affecting the value addition agenda.



A board member of the Minerals Commission, Judy Crayem, said the Commission through the Community Mining Scheme, has empowered small scale miners to embrace the mercury free gold initiative to enhance Jewelry production in Ghana.



She said sustained training for jewellers will enable them to ply their trade effectively.



Municipal Chief Executive, MCE of Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah who represented the Greater Accra Regional Minister assured stakeholders in the jewellery industry of the Assembly’s support to help preserve the gains made in the industry.