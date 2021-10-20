Government committed to electricity access for all businesses, residents – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

• The Kasoa Bulk Supply point is expected to be completed by end of 2021

• Government has already commissioned the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point



• The projects are being funded by the MCC



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hinted of more efforts by the government to ensure access to electricity for residents and businesses is paramount.



According to him, the completion of works on the ongoing Kasoa Bulk Supply Point will help ensure that the country can meet its increasing power needs, stemming out of the nation’s growing population and developmental agenda.



Speaking at a ceremony to commission the Pokuase BSP which is a 330 kV sub-station, president Akufo-Addo on October 20, 2021 said the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point, once completed will be the second-largest yet in Ghana.



“The project will address low voltage and frequent power outage challenges caused by increasing domestic and industrial demand in Kasoa, Senya Beraku, Bawjiase and Nyanyanu.”

“The US$50 million BSP project again, funded by the Millennium Challenge Corporation under the Ghana Power Compact Programme, will benefit some two 241,508 Electricity Company of Ghana customers and contribute to a substantial reduction in transmission losses in GRIDCo’s transmission system.”



He added that the electricity sub-substation is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.



The president further expressed gratitude to the Millennium Challenge Corporation and the United States government for their continued support under the Ghana Power Compact Programme.



He also lauded Millenium Development Authority (MiDA) for its effective oversight of the project; Elecnor S.A., the main contractors for the procurement, supply, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of the project; as well as management and staff of GRIDCO and ECG.



“Government remains fully committed to ensuring safe, stable and affordable power supply in this country. As we focus on realising the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda, which has industrialisation as its crown jewel, it is imperative that we pursue this goal with dogged determination, to help ensure that every nook and cranny of this country has access to electricity as the main driver of our vision,” he concluded.