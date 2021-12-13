Government committed to promoting tourism through sports - GTA

The Ghana Tourism Authority

Adverts being run during sports events are being championed by the tourism industry

GFA partners tourism authority to promote tourism in Ghana



Aside football, other sports will be included in the campaign



Director of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Tourism Authority, Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, said the Ghana Tourism Authority is committed to promoting tourism through sports in Ghana.



Speaking on Campus Exclusive on Radio Univers last Friday, December 10, 2021, he revealed that his outfit has a partnership with the Ghana Football Association a move expected to yield mutual benefits to both industries.



He adds that the authority has engaged the relevant stakeholders to make the necessary inputs for the sector.

“If you studied the recent football matches that took place, if you check the adverts that were going on, you would see Experience Ghana, Share Ghana, you would see the adverts rolling on the screens, that was the Ghana Tourism Authority. So, it is part of our measures to be able to break into the football tourism which we call sports tourism.”



Kakra Kusi added that his outfit will not only focus on the football industry but will also pay attention to other sporting disciplines in promoting tourism.



“Sports tourism is something that we are very strong on it to be able to promote. Sports is very huge. Anything that has to do with sports, people really follow it a lot. So that is also one of the plans of the Ghana Tourism Authority to be able to evolve the sporting Fraternity. Not only football, but we are looking at athletics also, all the various disciplines within the sports fraternity.



He stated that a holistic domestic tourism campaign is in the offing to guide the activities within the sports fraternity.