Government completes weigh bridge for bauxite and manganese export

The weighbridge will help authorities ensure strict adherence to weight issues in mining companies

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, responsible for Mining, George Mireku Duker, on Friday, 8th July 2022, inspected the newly completed Government of Ghana weighbridge at Appemanim in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

The installation of the weighbridge by the government through the Minerals Commission, the Deputy Minister said, will help verify the actual Manganese and Bauxite export volumes.



Briefing the media after a working visit to the site, he expressed satisfaction with work done and intimated that it will help authorities ensure strict adherence to the weight issues in the respective mining companies.



He explained that the construction of the facility forms part of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s plans of regularising the mining sector.



He outlined the benefits the facility will bring to the sector as well as the communities nearby and the country as a whole.

“We came here to supervise the weighbridge that was constructed by the Minerals Commission which connects Ghana Manganese and the bauxite. This weighbridge is to check whether or not the mining companies are complying to the specific loads that are scheduled for them.



“It will also help us to know the tonnage they export out of the country. It is a very important facility for the ministry. We’ve done the test run and reports indicate that there have been absolute compliance", he indicated.



“As miners we have to ensure that the mining companies adhere to the standard practice. I’m happy to see the environment clean and see officers at post. This is part of President Nana Addo Dankwa’s vision of regularizing the sector,” he said.



The Deputy Minister also disclosed that the sector Minister will in the coming weeks commission the bridge which serves as a central point to ascertain and double-check the quantity of manganese and bauxite that is hauled from the mines to the Takoradi port for export.