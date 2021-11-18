Government contemplates ban on charcoal export - Minister  

Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Source: GNA

Government is considering a nationwide ban on the export of charcoal, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources hinted on Monday.

He said the rising demand of charcoal in the international markets for pharmaceutical and other products was having huge toll on the nation’s forest resources.



Discussions on the ban, Mr. Jinapor explained were going extensively, stressing the government would be left with no other option than to impose the ban, if the destruction of the nation’s forest resources was not brought under control.



The Minister gave the hint when he briefed Journalists after holding a closed-door meeting with the Bono Regional Security Council (REGSEC) in Sunyani, as part of his day’s working visit to the Region.



Mr. Jinapor, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Damango said the rapid depletion of the nation’s forest resources required a radical approach to tackle and restore and protect the nation's forest cover for the unborn generation.



This, among other interventions, he explained, had informed the nationwide ban on harvesting of rosewood, as well as gold prospecting and exploration in some major forest enclaves.

Mr. Jinapor noted the Bono Region had abundant forest reserves and directed the REGSEC to take pragmatic steps to protect those reserves.



The Sector Minister said he was happy illegal mining activities were not common in Bono, as compared to other regions, and asked the Security Council to tackle and flush out pockets of illegal mining activities in the region.



Mr Jinapor also tasked the REGSEC to collaborate with the Forestry Commission to conduct vigorous audits on all concessions in the region, check licenses and demarcations and ensure the right thing was done.



“I have not granted any concessional license since I assumed office, and we must all work to ensure illegal mining, logging and lumbering are not endemic in the Bono Region” the Sector Minister stated.