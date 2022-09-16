1
Government created 5 million jobs from 2017-2021 – Employment Minister

Fri, 16 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, has stated that over 5 million jobs have been created by the government between 2017 and 2021.

According to him, this was possible because of the government’s efforts and interventions.

He made the disclosure when he spoke at the launch of the 2022 Ghana Job Fair in Sunyani.

“An analysis of data assembled by the ministry from the inputs of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as the government’s flagship programmes indicates that an estimated 5,306,899 jobs were created by the government between 2017 and 2021,” he said, according to citinewsroom reports.

The Minister explained that the jobs were formal and informal, permanent and temporary, and full-time as well as part-time.

He stated that much focus should be placed on ensuring that workers have a safe environment to be able to work adequately.

“That is jobs that guarantee adequate income security, social security, provide adequate social protection, protect and promote the rights of workers, encourage unionization and promote social dialogue.”

“If for nothing at all, we should strive to secure the welfare and wellbeing of vulnerable workers in pursuit of the green agenda. Otherwise, the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development may not be attainable,” the Minister said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
