Government cuts feeding grant to schools – Clement Apaak

Builsa South Member of Parliament, Clement Apaak

Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee in Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak, has expressed worry about why government will cut funds for capitation and feeding grant to special schools while feeding grants to schools are in arrears.

His comment comes on the back of the government demanding additional whopping 80 million Ghana cedis for the construction of the National Cathedral.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to the completion of the National Cathedral.



Addressing the Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Accra on Sunday, December 18, 2022, President Akufo-Addo likened the rejection of the Cathedral to an example in the Bible on Sanballat and Tobias, who opposed the rebuilding of the walls of Jerusalem.



He added that the construction of the National Cathedral will serve as a thanksgiving to God for His protection over the nation during the upsurge of COVID-19.



But, the Builsa South lawmaker disagrees.

According to him, Ghanaians are justified in their stands on the construction of the National Cathedral.



“You cut funds for critical interventions in education like Capitation Grant and Feeding Grant To Special Schools, yet wanted an additional 80M for a cathedral? Call us what names you want, God knows our fight is just,” Mr. Apaak stated.



The MP described as sad the allocation for school feeding in 2023 and arrears for 2022.



Attached is the 2022 arrears, requests and the allocations for 2023.