Government cuts fuel coupon allocations by 50% effective April 1

Finance Minister presents mitigation measures

Salaries to be cut by 30%



Government cuts fuel margins



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has announced that as part of the government's efforts to reduce expenditure in the country, all fuel coupon allocations will be slashed by 50 percent.



The Minister made this revelation whiles addressing journalists at a press briefing in Accra, on March 24, 2022.



"Discretionary spending is to be further cut by an additional 10%. The Ministry of Finance is currently meeting with MDAs to review their spending plans for the rest of the three (3) quarters to achieve the discretionary expenditure cuts; these times call for very efficient use of energy resources.

In line with this, there will be a 50% cut in fuel coupon allocations for all political appointees and Heads of government institutions, including SOEs, effective 1st April 2022," Ken Ofori-Atta said.



These measures come after the President met with cabinet ministers and NPP MPs last week to discuss ways to cushion Ghanaians against economic hardships especially the increase in fuel prices and the depreciation of the cedi.



The Minister has however revealed that salaries of government appointees are also to be cut by 30 percent from April to December 2022.



