Government deliberately collapsed my block factories – Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) deliberately collapsed his businesses in order to cripple him.

Speaking on Starr Chat on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, Asiedu Nketia averred that the Akufo-Addo administration believes in targeting businesses of their political opponents.



“They would destroy your business thinking that when you are weak financially you will come begging them for help. Yes, my businesses have been destroyed. Everybody knows I am into block making and I have four. None of them is functioning properly. One is limping and the three have stopped production," he said.



“I had one in Dodowa where a District Assembly came that they had awarded a contract and wanted pavement blocks and I had a lot. They came we entered into a document and I have to supply those pavement blocks to them after supplying, the project is done and commissioned. But the Assembly has refused to pay the contractor so all the monies I used in buying raw materials has locked up,” he narrated.

Asiedu Nketia continued that, “They deliberately haven’t pay the contractor, the funding is from a secured source. So we knew about that and the assembly committed itself on paper. That let the contractor take those things, we (Assembly) have undertaken to pay you, but it never happened. The money is still there but they have decided not to pay."



According to him, he has reported to at least two Ministers of Local Government and nothing has happened adding that “but I don’t have the appetite to take them to court yet.”