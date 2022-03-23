Government extends SIM card re-registration deadline to July 31

The sim card registration exercise has been extended to July 31, 2022

The government has extended the deadline for the registration of SIM cards to 31st July 2022. The SIM registration exercise, which began on 1st October 2021 was expected to end on 31st March 2022.

A statement from the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation said as of 17th March, 14,091,542 SIM Cards had been linked to the Ghana Card, 10,348,532 Bio-Captures conducted and 99,445 New SIMS registered.



“Due to a number of factors including the fact that over 7.5 million citizens and residents are yet to obtain Ghana Cards to enable them to register their SIM cards, it is clear that the deadline for completion of the registration of the remaining active SIM cards cannot be met,” the statement said.



Below is the full statement



PRESS RELEASE



Extension Of Deadline for SIM Card Registration



The SIM registration exercise began on 1st October 2021 and is expected to end on 31st March 2022. As at 17th March, 14,091,542 SIM Cards have been linked to the Ghana Card, 10,348,532 Bio-Captures conducted and 99,445 New SIMS registered. Due to a number of factors including the fact that over 7.5 million citizens and residents are yet to obtain Ghana Cards to enable them to register their SIM cards, it is clear that the deadline for completion of the registration of the remaining active SIM cards cannot be met.

More time will also be required to update the SIM Registration App for the registration of diplomats, while a Self-Service SIM Registration App is also being developed to facilitate registration of SIM cards for Ghanaians resident abroad. This will be operational by mid-April.



These issues make it imperative for the deadline to be extended to ensure that every eligible SIM card is captured and we produce a credible database by the end of the exercise.



The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has therefore extended the deadline for the registration of Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards to 31st July 2022.



We commend all Ghanaians and foreign residents in Ghana for their support in ensuring that through this exercise, we develop and build a credible SIM database with integrity, which will help address issues of cyber fraud and promote secure SIM Card based transactions as part of our efforts to digitally transform the economy.



MRS.URSULA OWUSU-EKUFUL (MP)