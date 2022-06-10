Government focused on empowerment of private sector – Deputy Trade Minister

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, Deputy Trade Minister and a member of the Italian business delegation

Italian business delegation call on Deputy Trade Minister

Government ready to embrace trade opportunities



Take advantage of incentives offered under 1D1F - Deputy Trade Minister to Italian business delegation



Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei has assured investors of government's focus on empowering the private sector.



She said government is ready to embrace opportunities and deepen relationships with the private sector to propel more growth.



Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei said this when an Italian business delegation paid a call on her as part of efforts to explore areas of partnership between them and the Ghanaian business community.



The deputy minister on her part briefed them on the government's 10-point industrialization agenda and its goals of value addition to enable the country to take advantage of the numerous market access opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

She however invited the Italian delegation to embrace incentives offered under the One District, One Factory initiative and partner with Ghanaians to set up businesses in the country.



Meanwhile, the Italian business delegation is in the country to explore areas of interest such as the production of leather shoes, water treatment plants, construction and real estate, winery, among others.



The delegation had earlier met with private business associations such as the Association of Ghana Industries.



