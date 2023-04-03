2
Government gets GH¢1.6 billion from T-bills, interest rates increase slightly

T Bill 1 Treasury Bills1212.png Treasury bills

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The sale of treasury bills saw an oversubscription of about GH¢300 million from an auction held on March 31, 2023.

The government secured GH¢1.59 billion from the auction after it set a target of GH¢1.34 billion.

Last week, the government saw an under-subscription of about GH¢764 million after it set the target at about GH¢3.21 billion.

Meanwhile, interest rates have increased slightly from an average of 18.87 percent to 19. 38%.

According to the auction results from the Central Bank, the government secured GH¢1.24 billion from the 91-day bill and GH¢355.13 million from the 182-day bill.

Interest rates however increased slightly to 19.38 percent for the 91-day bill, and 21.85 percent for the 182-day bill.

