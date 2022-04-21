Government highly focused on roping in informal sector into TVET – Dr. Kyei

Dr. Fred Kyei is the Director-General of TVET

Upskilling informal sector vital to Ghana’s development

Government working to ensure the success of TVET



Informal sector has capacity to absorb more graduates if equipped with modern practices, TVET boss



Director-General of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Dr. Fred Kyei, has indicated that government is working assiduously to rope the informal sector into the TVET space.



According to him, most Ghanaians who are interested in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) are currently informal sector players.



In this light, government is poised to develop the skills of these informal sector workers to enhance its contribution to national development.

The TVET boss said the informal sector has the capacity to absorb more graduates if equipped with modern practices.



“If we do not upskill the informal sector then even though people like those at mechanic shops will make money; they are also exposed to chemicals that poison them without them knowing,” he is quoted by Asaaseradio.com



“The government is highly focused on ensuring the success of TVET. If you are interested then I will advise you to enroll ahead of time. If the informal sector is trained in modern practices of work, then we can even start sending our own graduates there to gain hands-on experience,” Dr Kyei added.



He continued: “Ghanaians love TVET but the majority of it is focused in the informal sector. We are working to slowly rope in the informal sector so that we can help them maximize their gains.”