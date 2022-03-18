Government holds crunch cabinet retreat over economy, E-Levy

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana facing economic distress

Cedi struggles to depreciate against US Dollar



Government holds retreat at Peduase Lodge



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is to chair a crunch cabinet retreat at the Peduase lodge over the growing depreciation of the cedi and the recent increments in fuel prices.



The meeting which ends on Sunday, March 20, 2022, will seek to find solutions to the raging economic challenges.



The meeting will also be attended by all the 137 NPP MPs, government appointees as well as the leadership of the NPP.



In a Joy News report monitored by GhanaWeb, a source at the Jubilee House stated that the crunch cabinet retreat will discuss whether the government should continue to push through with the E-Levy Bill or resort to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in the face of the current fiscal hurdles.

Earlier on Thursday, March 17, 2022, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the governing party in a tweet hinted that there’s the need for a ‘national debate’ on the way forward given the current deadlock on the controversial E-Levy Bill.



“2022 began without the usual $3 billion injections of Eurobond cash. Govt’s post-COVID recovery GhanaCARES programme hinged partly on an E-Levy which Parliament may not even OK.



“There should be a national debate: do we want IMF or E-Levy or both or none? Tough decisions confront Ghana”, he tweeted.





Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta , has ruled out Ghana seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, IMF, despite the current economic challenges.Ofori-Atta noted that the government of Ghana is considering home-grown solutions to deal with the difficulties because the country has what it takes to turn its ailing economy around.

At the third in a series of town hall meetings in the Northern Regional Capital of Tamale on the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy), Ken Ofori-Atta maintained that government will do what is best for the country.



The government despite harsh criticisms has said that the most prudent measure in the face of Ghana’s ailing economy is not to go back to the IMF but rather rely on the E-levy to raise revenue domestically.



“I can say; we are not going to the IMF. Whatever we do, we are not. Consequences are dire, we are a proud nation, we have the resources, we have the capacity. We are not people of short-sight, but we have to move on.



“So, let’s think of who we are as strong proud people, the shining star of Africa, and we have the capacity to do whatever we want to do if we speak one language and ensure that we share the burden in the issues ahead,” Ken Ofori-Atta stressed.