Government hopes to secure IMF deal before end of 2022 - Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has expressed optimism that Ghana can secure an agreement with the International Monetary Fund before the end of this year.

Ghana is currently holding negotiations with officials from the Fund who arrived in Accra-Ghana on September 26 and are expected to leave the country on October 7, 2022.



The country is targeting US$3 billion from the Bretton Woods institution once an agreement can be reached with funds expected to be accessed in 2023.



As part of the negotiations, Ken Ofori-Atta said government officials will from this weekend continue engagements in Washington DC, United States with IMF officials.



Speaking with journalists during a working visit to Long Room’ at the Tema Port, Ken Ofori-Atta described initial engagements with IMF officials as fruitful and collaborative.



“We will go to Washington with them and continue for another two weeks of discussions. I think we are moving in the right direction. The Debt Sustainability Analysis still continues”, he disclosed.

The Finance Minister assured that negotiations for a possible support programme will take into consideration key sectors of the economy.



“The Debt Sustainability Analysis is a critical component of the decision as to what to do such as structural reforms and debt operations, as well as the financing gap of the country,” he stressed.



Ken Ofori-Atta however applauded the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority for exceeding its target in September 2022.



“A huge part of the discussions also include revenue. This means that the work of customs is very important to the discussions. I looked at September figures and it looks like we exceeded the target. That’s very encouraging,” he said.



