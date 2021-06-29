Government identifies over 200 manufacturing exporters for potential markets

The Industrial Transformation Agenda of government is expected to improve export trade

Government through the Ministry of Trade and Industry has assured that it is on course in making Ghana the designated manufacturing hub in Africa, a Business24 report has said.

Technical advisor at the Ministry, Anthony Nyame-Baafi explained government has so far identified more than 200 exporters who are receiving support to export items to potential markets.



Making the disclosure while speaking on behalf of the sector Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen at a Trade Forum in Accra, Nyame-Baafi said government in 2017 realised there was the need to increase its exports, especially of value-added products hence the move.



“So, from 2017, the ministry started to implement this industrial transformation agenda, and the first one was the 1 District 1 Factory (1D1F), which basically is to add value to the raw materials,” he said.

“We believe that we can enhance production for both local consumption and export. Now you know, for example, that VW from Germany has come to do some manufacturing and will be exporting to neighbouring countries,” Mr. Nyame-Baafi added.



Already government has introduced the Industrial Transformation Agenda which is hinged on developing key growth sectors of the economy such as the automobile, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, industrial starch, bauxite, iron and steel industries, all in a bid to enhance export trade.