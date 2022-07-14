0
Government implementing strategies to promote local production - Deputy Agric Minister

MOHAMMED HARD TUFEIRU 33 Deputy Food and Agric Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: GNA

Alhaji Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru, Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, has said government is implementing strategies to promote local production and boost the economy.

He said the government was working in partnership with industry to ensure businesses thrived to woo more investors to create more jobs and engage the teaming unemployed youth in the country.

Alhaji Tufeiru, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nanton Constituency in the Northern Region, said this in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale.

He said the government's new strategy was to increase local manufacturing of goods to stabilise the economy.

He noted that government was working to expand made in Ghana products, which would play vital role to help businesses to export their products.

He said strategies being adopted by the government would ensure local businesses grow stronger in the face of global competition.

Source: GNA
