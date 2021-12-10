Government inaugurates first Public-Private-Partnership Complaints Panel

Chair of the PPP Complaints Panel, Supreme Court Judge, Justice Avril Lovelace-Johnson

PPP Complaints Panel to cub corruption in bidding processes

PPP panel chaired by a Supreme Court Judge, Justice Avril Lovelace-Johnson



PPPs are important to Ghana’s development, deputy finance minister



The Government of Ghana has inaugurated the first Public Private Partnership (PPP) Complaints Panel.



The Complaints Panel was established in accordance with the PPP Act 2020 (Act 1038) to ensure that bidding processes for government projects are done in a fair and transparent manner.



The panel which is made up of seven members is also to settle business disputes by ensuring that complaints of injustice, unfair treatment, corruption and abuse of offices in the bidding process for government projects are addressed.



At the inauguration of the panel in Accra, a Deputy Minister for Finance, John Ampontuah Kumanh said Public-Private Partnerships were essential to the development of Ghana.

“The PPP arrangement is an innovative way through which governments around the world, including Ghana can provide public infrastructure and services,” he said.



He added through PPPs the private sector got involved in infrastructure finance and procurement which brought about competition which would ensure that there was value for money in government projects.



He said it was therefore important, to ensure that the process in PPPs was void of corruption and malpractices.



“It is for this reason that this Committee of diverse expertise is being constituted to ensure that impartial investigation is provided on behalf of the complainants who feel aggrieved by the action or inaction of a contracting authority or private bidders in all arrangements that you would be recommending to the Public-Private Partnership Committee based on the assessments of all complaints," he said.



The panel is chaired by a Supreme Court Judge, Justice Avril Lovelace-Johnson with David Agbale, as secretary



Members of the panel include Nana Ama Boamah Botchway, Emmanuel Kojo Gyimah, Patrick Mireku, Mrs Stella Addo and Mrs Stella Otema Badu.