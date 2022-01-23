Government intends to deepen education to attain industrialization agenda – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

As part of efforts to attain the industrialization agenda in the country, government intends to continue to deepen the education of our population, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

This means, there will be increasing emphasis on science and technology education and technical and vocational training.



The government also intends to put Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in its central, relevant place, he added.



Mr Akufo-Addo said these on Saturday, January 22, 2022, when he attended the 75th Anniversary of Aburi Girls Senior High School in the Eastern Region.

“In so doing, we will not neglect the critical contribution of the humanities in the growth of our society and civilisation. Indeed, it is being increasingly accepted that the best balance is not just STEM education, but, actually, STEAM, i.e., STEM plus the Arts,” President Akufo-Addo continued.