Government investing in oil palm sector will create more jobs, reduce unemployment – Paul Amaning

President of the Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana, Paul Amaning

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

President of the Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana, Paul Amaning has stated that is now time for the government to tap into the economic potential of the oil palm industry.

He asked the government to pay much attention to the production of palm oil since it has the avenue to create jobs for many across the country.



He said, “intense political will is needed to prioritize and expand the oil palm economy which will create more employment for Ghanaian youth.”



According to him, most African countries still import palm oil from foreign countries meanwhile Ghana has the resources to provide raw materials that will cause a decline in the importation of these products.

Paul Amaning indicated that Ghana has enough oil palm plantations, but the country still spends millions of dollars importing palm oil products.



“Ghana has the potential of being a leading net exporter of oil palm products. It is estimated that smallholder production accounts for an average of approximately 70 percent of palm oil output and in Ghana alone, there are over 20,000 independent smallholders supplying mills,” Paul Amaning told Accra-based Original TV.