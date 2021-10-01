Government invests close to US$1 billion into TVET development – Director-General

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, Acting Director-General, CTVET

• Government has invested about US1 billion in the TVET sector

• The investment was made between 2017 and 2021



• This was disclosed by the Acting D-G of the CTVET



The Akufo-Addo government says it has invested close to US$1 billion towards Technical and Vocational Education and Training in the country between 2017 and 2021.



According to Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, Acting Director-General of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), this investment becomes the largest made in the sector by government in almost decades.

“The investment was part of the five-year strategic plan (2018 - 2022) to transform the TVET sector nationwide. The fund has covered the construction of 32 state-of-the-art TVET institutions (two per region) costing about half a billion dollars across all the 16 regions, equipment for all the technical universities and technical institutes in the country, as well as capacity building of the personnel of the institutions.”



Dr Asamoah made this known speaking with journalists after a monitoring exercise at the ongoing 2021 May/June Certificate II Core Examination administered by the CTVET.



He added that he was thrilled at the investments of government and the organisation of examinations which is taking place in parts of the country.



Meanwhile, the five-year strategic plan to enhance the TVET sector falls in line with the broader Education Sector Plan (ESP) which was being implemented by the Ministry of Education.