'Government is acting cowardly' – NABCO trainees

NABCO trainees threaten demonstration

Government owes NABCO trainees 7 months allowance

NABCO trainees to demonstrate over unpaid allowances



NABCO trainees lament rising cost of living



The Coalition of NABCO Trainees Association has described government as 'being cowardly' in addressing issues concerning them.



According to them, government should come up with a clear-cut plan for NABCO, whether the programme will continue or not.



Patron of the Coalition of NABCO Trainees Association, Nana Barima Asamoah in an interview on Accra-based 3FM called on government to declare its explicit position on NABCO.

“The position of the coalition is that the government is just being cowardly. It is time for the government must be truthful to the public and declare an explicit position on NABCO. We are calling on the government to come out to tell us its financial capacity and plans for the Program.”



The patron also noted the fact that there is no legal regime or no proper terms of reference of the scheme, allows for various anomalies to occur.



However, he added that failure by government to settle their allowances by June 10, 2022 will force them to embark on a demonstration to demand payment.



“We were informed by the national secretariat in November 2021 to stay at post. Since last year November we have been at the post, we have been working assiduously but the problem is that since that time up to date, we have not received any stipend”



Barima Asamoah however stated that the current state of economic affairs puts the trainees whose allowances have not been paid in a bad state as they struggle to make ends meet.

“We the NABCO trainees are graduates of principles and we are going to embark on a massive and precedent demonstration. Initially, some of the NABCO trainees did not buy into the civil actions we were embarking on but the realities of the increasing hardships have made those trainees who were blinded by party politics are awake and willing to display their pleasure”.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







