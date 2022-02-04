Government is committed to promote cashew industry - Minister

According to Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the cashew sector had huge economic prospects

Source: GNA

Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister has stressed government’s commitment to promote cashew production in the region for job creation and poverty reduction.

He said the cashew sector had huge economic prospects that would fetch and widen the nation’s foreign exchange earnings and advised farmers to expand their plantations.



Mr Adu-Gyan said the government was resourcing the Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA) to be well-managed and ensure that cashew and other crop farmers derived the required benefits for their produce.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the maiden National Conference of the Progressive Cashew Association of Ghana, held at Techiman, the Regional Minister said the government would facilitate regular supply of seedlings and relevant inputs to cashew farmers.



The theme for the conference was, “Beyond the Traditional Cashew Farming and Exporting”, and attended by members of the Association spread across the country.

Mr Adu-Gyan assured the Association of government’s support and asked the leadership to motivate members and all cashew farmers to go beyond the traditional ways of cashew farming.



“Cashew farming is one of the most lucrative ventures”, he said and advised the unemployed youth to engage in its commercial production, while assuring them of government support.



Mr Adu-Gyan said the government was doing everything to modernize and make farming attractive to drive the youth into that industry and commended the Association for hosting the event in the region.



Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, a Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture and Mr Williams Agyapong Quaittoo, the Chief Executive Officer of the TCDA attended the conference.