‘Government is living hand-to-mouth, unable to meet essential needs’ – Isaac Adongo

Isaac Adongo121212 Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo

Wed, 1 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo has described the worsening fiscal situation of the country as precarious.

According to him, the economic mismanagement team of the Akufo-Addo administration has simply driven away investors and rendered government in a tight position.

In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the Bolgatanga Central lawmaker accused the governing NPP administration of looting the nation's resources at the expense of the struggling taxpayer.

“Clearly, in the economy that was bequeathed to New Patriotic Party and the Akufo-Addo-Dr Bawumia government, investors were literally lurking around, sniffing and knocking at doors for bonds to buy. No sweat, this is not the case now," he said.

“The worsening fiscal situation of Government is making things precarious. Government is now virtually living from hand to mouth and almost unable to meet badly needed essentials of the country. Nothing could be more irresponsible,” he explained.

Isaac Adongo further alleged government has become preoccupied with their own personal gains instead of focusing on solution to address socio-economic issues.

“Instead of focusing to find solutions for the problems to bring relief to the good people of Ghana as part of their mandate, stolen or judicially imposed, they rather seem to be preoccupied with trying to develop their personal stomach infrastructure in a "create-loot-and-share" of all our resources including the forests reserves and coastline,” he wrote.

He however took a swipe at the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is also Head of the Economic Management Team, describing him as “obviously confused, perplexed and overwhelmed by the enormity of mess he has self-engineered”

“His [Dr Bawumia] continuous confounding of economic realities with dubious narratives underscores his breathtaking cluelessness. God, come early and save our souls from these Sakawa kinpins,” he concluded.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
