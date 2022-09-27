Government keen on local production for jobs and wealth creation - Minister

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, Deputy Minister of Trade Industry

Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, says government is relentless in its quest to industrialise the country by leveraging the nation’s abundant natural resources to create sustainable jobs and wealth.

Addressing local manufacturers and producers at the ninth Made in Ghana Awards last Friday in Accra, she said government will continue to partner local manufacturers on the path to industrialisation.



“Government will continue to work with the private sector to ensure that we expand our production base and produce quality Made in Ghana products, and I entreat local producers to play their part in our quest to make this country the manufacturing hub of West Africa,” she said.



She added: “This approach is to whip-up local production and consumption while internally optimising the needed domestic investments to complement the inflow of foreign direct investments to grow the Ghanaian economy”.



The deputy minister further made a strong call for increased patronage and consumption of locally-made products and services in the interest of job creation and retention.



“Patronising Made in Ghana products and services is considered the best way to support national development and the transformation of local industries, as it helps to create and retain valuable jobs,” she emphasised.

According to her, government recognises the varying difficulties facing local producers – for which reason it is working assiduously on bridging the logistical gaps in order to ensure manufacturers are able to ship their products freely onto the single African market.



Ms. Asiamah Adjei said local producers have been able to overcome previous challenges with finishing and packaging their products, and are now producing well-packaged products which meet international standards.



“This is a positive development, and hopefully we can do more to enhance the output of locally-made products. With the provision of packaging and logistical support, local producers will be able to take full advantage of the AfCFTA’s benefits,” she further indicated.



The awards event was held on the theme ‘Ghana beyond imports’ to emphasise the need for Ghanaians to prioritise the consumption and patronage of locally-made products and services to underpin economic growth.



This year’s edition unveilled the top-25 locally-made and celebrated iconic products and services across all sectors of the economy – which is a campaign to highlight and expose Ghanaian brands which have exhibited excellence in manufacturing practices and standards within the country.