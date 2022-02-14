Government keen on passage of Condominium Bill to regulate housing sector – Minister

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye

Condominium Bill to regulate shared and common spaces

Condominium Bill yet to receive Cabinet approval



Real Estate Agency Bill in the offing



Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has given the assurance government is keen on getting the Condominium Bill passed into law.



The Bill when passed is expected to regulate activities in the country’s housing sector particularly for both residential and non-residential condominium properties also known as compound houses.



Francis Asenso-Boakye speaking at the launch of Vaal Estate’s new apartments in Accra said his outfit is working to ensure that Bill is passed on time.



“The need for high-rise buildings has resulted in the need for shared ownership of common areas. That is why the government is currently working on a Condominium Bill to regulate shared and common spaces.”

“The Ministry is committed to getting legislation on condominium properties in place to provide for the establishment, ownership and management of condominiums and unit titles among others,” he is quoted by Citi Business News.



Meanwhile, the move to regulate the possession of both residential and non-residential condominiums in the country has failed to move ahead for about five years.



In 2017, the Ministry of Works Housing said it had begun processes to get the legislation in place aimed at regulating the housing sector with four legislations tabled before Parliament.



Among these include the passage of two new Bills which are, Real Estate Agency Bill and the Condominium Bill. Although efforts have been made to get Condominium Bill passed into law, it is yet to receive approval from Cabinet.



In Ghana, a condominium is often referred to as a compound house. It normally consists of small rooms hosting several households which come with an open courtyard and other shared facilities.



While many low to middle-income earners reside in these compound houses, the living conditions and ownership concerns have pushed the stakeholders in the real estate sector to be eager for the legislation to be passed in order regulate ownerships activities.