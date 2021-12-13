Government keen on providing enabling environment for private sector – Alan Kyerematen

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

The Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen has reiterated the government’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive and enhance economic growth in Ghana.

In a speech read on his behalf at the opening of H&M Manufacturing and Hardware Limited’s new showroom at Spintex in Accra last Wednesday, he said, supporting the private sector would go a long way to ensure young people enter into entrepreneurship and create more jobs.



“We would continue to ensure that we give the needed support to the sector to develop especially with the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement which would provide a larger market for local industries,” he stated.



H&M’s ambition of boosting the furniture and construction industry in Ghana he said, was in line with the government’s industrialization drive and efforts to create jobs for the future.



“Quality should not be compromised as AfCFTA presents an opportunity to expand to other countries and attract both local and international buyers,” he said.



He urged the company to tap into the growing pool of talents in the furniture industry in Ghana to build their business and ensure local content.

On his part, Managing Director for H&M, Mr Charles Hanna, said their aim was to become the biggest supplier in Ghana for quality construction and finishing materials by introducing new and unique products.



He said, most of their products were made in Ghana as part of efforts to boost local industry.



He said, the company also took inspiration from the government’s One District One Factory initiative to set up the factory to contribute to the growth of the economy.



“We currently have over 80 staff from Ghana and intend to make Ghana a top-notch industry that would export products to the outside world,” he stated.



The Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Abdulai Abanga, also congratulated management and staff for efforts in providing products for the building industry.

“The construction industry holds the key to the development of the country as it provides infrastructure for other sectors of the economy to flourish,” he stated.



He reiterated that the government was taking the challenge in the formulation of policies to give the right environment for people in the industry to survive.



The Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kier, was optimistic the company would grow to achieve its vision of becoming Ghana’s biggest factory in the provision of quality building materials.