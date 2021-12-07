Government likely to face shut down over delay in passage of 2022 budget – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The E-levy remains 1.75 percent, Ken Ofori-Atta

Parliament at an impasse over 2022 budget approval



Appropriation Bills must be passed before December 17



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has warned of an imminent shut down of government should further delays arise from the passage of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.



According to him, despite the ongoing impasse in Parliament over the budget, a consensus must therefore be reached before December 17, 2021 in order to pass the budget statement, and appropriation bills.



Addressing journalists at a press conference on Monday December 6, 2021, Ken Ofori-Atta disclosed some modifications have since been made to the budget and addressed to Parliament in a bid to address issues raised by the Minority and the well-meaning public.

“The full consequences of not passing the budget are serious. This would imply that from January 1, 2022, for the government to continue work, we would need to obtain parliamentary approval to spend in advance of the appropriation either than that, the entire government would have to shut down which will mean to name a few, no salaries for almost 700,000 public sector workers including doctors, nurses, teachers, personnel of the security services and others.”



Touching on the implementation of the electronic transactions levy, Ken Ofori-Atta said consultation with the Minority and other stakeholders, particularly the network operators are still ongoing.



“Having regard to its serious fiscal implications, we will continue our consultation with the minority caucus in parliament and other relevant stakeholders with the view to achieving consensus and reverting to the house in the shortest possible time.”



Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to reconvene in the House on Tuesday December 7, 2021 over the 2022 budget statement and its associated concerns.