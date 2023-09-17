Government must be honest with Ghana's financial situation – Prof. Gatsi

Prof. John Gatsi, Dean-University of Cape Coast (UCC) Business School

Dean of the Cape Coast University Business School, Professor John Gatsi has called on the government to bring out the full facts of Ghana’s financial situation.

This comes on the back of the government reopening the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).



The Ministry of Finance in a statement explained that the move to reopen the programme is to grant an opportunity to holders who are unable to participate in the February 2023 exercise.



Commenting on the development on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the UCC Business School Dean indicated that the reopening could be hinged on the government’s inability to reach its targeted debt level.

“It is not about how the DDEP was carried out, it is about whether the government has told us the complete fact, full fact on the fiscal situation of the country.



“If you have a 100 percent successful exchange program it will still not resolve the problem of the country. Because we have sunk so deep that a 100 percent debt exchange program wouldn’t work,” Prof. Gatsi reiterated.



Professor Gatsi further accuses the government of not being truthful with Ghana’s economic situation.