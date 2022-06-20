Government must regulate services of Uber, bolt, others - Francis Tenge

Ride-hailing company, Uber

Online drivers bemoan poor working services from their companies

Review transport fares, Online drivers to ride-hailing companies



Intervene to protect the interest of citizens, Online drivers to government



Online Drivers’ Union has called on government to regulate the services of Bolt, Uber, other ride-hailing companies.



According to the President of the Union, Francis Tenge, just as there is National Lottery Authority to check the activities of persons who bet, an authority must be instituted to monitor the operations of ride-hailing services in Ghana.



Speaking in an interview with Citi News, he explained that the regularization of the services of Uber, Bolt, and other online companies will bring uniformity and sanity in the business.

Mr Tenge said the union's call on government comes after these ride-hailing companies fail to review the prices of fares upwards despite the incessant hike in fuel prices.



He also bemoaned the poor working condition, lack of pension contributions for drivers, security of drivers, among other challenges drivers have raised.



“For the people who bet, there is the National Lottery Authority that regulates the lottery side. There is the Ghana Education Service that looks at education. But there is nothing concerning ride-hailing companies,” Mr Tenge argued.



“So Uber can decide to charge GH¢5 today. Bolt can also do anything. There is no regulation. So the government should put them together and regulate their services,” he stated.



He noted that the intervention of government will help protect drivers in the ride-hailing service business.