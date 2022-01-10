Government must stop sponsoring supporters for AFCON - MP

Black Stars players

Ghanaian lawmaker, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has asked the state to stop sponsoring supporters to join any national team for tournaments.

The lawmaker who represents the people of Okaikwei Central wants corporate Ghana to rather sponsor the supporters to travel for any tournament.



He wants Ghana to follow in the steps of South Africa and allow corporate bodies to sponsor the supporters.



He was responding to a question on whether it was prudent for the government to airlift supporters to Cameroon to support the team as they embark on their quest to win the 2021 AFCON and end the 40-year drought.



He was speaking exclusively to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

Mr. Patrick Yaw Boamah went on to posit that football is a serious business and we need corporate bodies to support it.



“If we get corporate sponsorship to sponsor the supporters that is fine. But it should not be state-funded. The national team is a big business. We should get corporate sponsorship for the team and the supporters."



"If we put our house in order and follow the footsteps of South Africa, we can get sponsorship for the team and the supporters. Corporate bodies in South Africa sponsor the national team and that is something Ghana must do,” he added.



Meanwhile, he has wished the team well and asked them to win the cup.