Government must treat Menzgold case as judgment debt - Customers

Defunct CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold is disappointed over comments by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) that it lacked evidence to prosecute Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM 1, Chief Executive Officer of defunct gold dealership company, Menzgold.

According to the Coalition, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah’s comment is not only unfortunate but also insulting to the many customers who have had their investments locked up.



Timothy Bino, the Chairman of the group is therefore asking the government to release all frozen assets of NAM 1 if they lack the evidence to prosecute him or pay the customers.



“If you didn’t have evidence to prosecute NAM 1, what evidence did you have before shutting down the company? The government has been unjust to Menzgold customers. We deserve an apology,” he told Nyanlonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



Mr. Timothy Binob stated that there are renowned lawyers in the government who are capable of dealing with this issue, so the EOCO boss’s comment is invalid.

Meanwhile, the group has stated that if their concerns are not addressed by September 12, 2022, they will go to the Jubilee House to meet with the president.



“If you claim you have no evidence to prosecute him, then the government should pay us back our locked-up investments. This case should be treated as a judgment debt,” he suggested.



“Even before this is completed, we want the government to apologize.” The government must apologize. We have been treated unfairly. This is incorrect. Some customers couldn’t take it anymore and decided it would be best if they committed suicide.”