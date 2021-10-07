Government must use AfCFTA to create tuna market within Africa – GTA

The AfCFTA Secretariat is located in Ghana-West Africa

Source: GNA

The Ghana Tuna Association (GTA) has called on the government to use the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to create a market for tuna in the landlocked countries.

AfCFTA, which has its headquarters in Ghana, is estimated to boost intra-African trade by over 52 per cent through the creation of a free trade single market for goods and services to reduce trade costs.



Richster Nii Amarh Amarfio, Secretary of the Ghana Tuna Association, said until a big market for tuna was created within Africa, the European Union remained its single market, making it the sole determiner of trade issues within the industry.



Mr Amarfio said even though Ghana has enough tuna to feed all the needs of the country and beyond, the EU market remained the only hope for the survival of the industry.



“Europeans eat a lot of tuna both raw and canned so the majority of it goes to the EU market; that’s why they have enough control over us,” he stated.



Speaking at the Ghana News Agency News Hub Platform, Mr Amarfio said Ghana could decide to take advantage of the AfCFTA to break free from such controls by creating the needed market within the continent.

He reminded the government that the industry should not be allowed to die as doing so would affect not only those in the industry but also those downstream that depended on its activities to make a living.



He stated, for instance, that 70 percent of the tuna caught by Association members went to the Pioneer Food Cannery (PFC) and other canned tuna factories which employ a large number of the youth.



Mr Amarfio added that creating an internal market could also come in a form of developing dishes that would make use of tuna, stressing that, “I have not seen hotels in Ghana using tuna in their dishes apart from the canned ones they use for salads.”



Ghana, he disclosed, was among the five leading producers of Tuna in the world and currently has 37 tuna vessels made up of 20 poles and line and 17 purses seine on the register of the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT), which is responsible for the management and conservation of tuna and tuna-like species in the Atlantic Ocean and adjacent seas.



